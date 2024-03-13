Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Resilience of women: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda urges her colleagues to draw inspiration from the resilience of women as a driving force to craft policies that reflect the values of the Philippines as a great nation. During Wednesday’s plenary session, March 13, 2024, Legarda, in her privilege speech in line with the National Women’s Month, said she hopes that this is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements in opening the arms to the vulnerable and marginalized being recognized globally and within the region as a model State and beacon of light on refugee protection, addressing statelessness, and protection of internally displaced persons. “Thank you, esteemed colleagues, for your attention and dedication to this vital cause. Together, let us build a world where hope prevails, even in the most challenging of circumstances,” Legarda said. “But most importantly, I wish to emphasize the work ahead of us, the role we play as senators, as lawmakers, which is to ensure rights-based laws, anchored on our collective duty to empower and address the challenges faced by refugees, asylum seekers, stateless persons, at risk of statelessness, and internally displaced persons. This commitment is rooted in our shared humanity and the fundamental belief that all persons, regardless of their background or origin, should be protected,” she added. Legarda hosted a photo exhibit at the Senate titled "Resilient Spirits: Capturing Courage, Celebrating Strength, Inspiring Inclusion - An Odyssey of Women and Girls Finding Hope Away from Home” for this year’s National Women’s Month. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)