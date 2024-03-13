Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Endorsing a former colleague: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go endorses the appointment of former Sen. Ralph Recto as finance secretary during the Commission on Appointment’s plenary session Wednesday, March 13, 2024. “I faithfully put my full trust and confidence in Sec. Recto as he is highly qualified to perform the duties and responsibilities that accompany his post. With his impressive track record, extensive experience and mastery in the field of economics, he has earned the title as resident economist both in Congress and the Senate,” Go said. He said he has no doubt that Recto could bring meaningful and genuine reforms which will benefit the country. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)