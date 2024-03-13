Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Addressing the issue of IDPs: Sen. Robinhood Padilla exalts and expresses his gratitude to Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda for bringing up the issue of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to the attention of the Senate on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Padilla said there are many Filipino Muslims who returned to the Philippines after being deported from Sabah and they are examples of IDPs. “You know that in Muslim tradition and culture, women and men are really separate and this proposal is very good because it is for the protection of women and that is what Muslims always prioritize,” Padilla said in Filipino. “I am grateful to you (Sen. Legarda) and for being aware of this. You have made our compatriots aware of what is happening, not only in our country, but in the whole world,” he added. Padilla made the manifestation after Legarda delivered a privilege speech in line with the National Women’s Month. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)