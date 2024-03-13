Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Escudero fine tunes Bulacan ecozone bill: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero during Wednesday’s plenary session, March 13, 2024, introduces amendments to Senate Bill No. 2572 or An Act Establishing the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport. As proposed by Escudero and accepted by the sponsor, Sen. Grace Poe, there being no objection, the title of the bill was amended to read “Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport Act”. Under the bill, the Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority would be created to manage and operate the Bulacan Ecozone. Escudero proposed an omnibus amendment changing the phrase "Bulacan Ecozone" to “BuZ”, to which Poe agreed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)