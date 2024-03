Photo Release

March 14, 2024 Gatchalian: Delivery of public services to improve as Senate OKs creation of Negros Island Region: Senator Win Gatchalian said the delivery of frontline government services on Negros Island will improve substantially as the Senate approved on third and final reading a proposed measure providing for the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN