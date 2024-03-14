Photo Release

March 14, 2024 Military training for Senate workers: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla organizes a basic citizen military training for Senate officials and employees during the session break in March and in June 2024. According to Padilla, those who will successfully complete the program will become part of the Reserve Force of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and will be given a military rank based on their qualifications. “I'm getting impatient with the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) bill. I'm so impatient that I made my own move. With the help of the Senate, we can start the citizens’ military training so that we can respond well not only in time of war, but also during calamities and emergencies,” Padilla said in Filipino in an ambush interview after holding a forum on Thursday, March 14, 2024. During the forum, program details, including the schedule, venue, learning modality and qualifications were discussed. Padilla said he is targeting to recruit around 300 Senate personnel but as of now there are 161 who actually registered for the military training. Padilla filed Senate Bill No. 236 or the Mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps Act on July 7, 2022. (Senate PRIB)