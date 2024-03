Photo Release

March 15, 2024 Gatchalian wants confiscation of alien registration cards from POGO-linked foreigners: Senator Win Gatchalian wants the Bureau of Immigration to proactively confiscate the alien certificate of registration cards (ACR-I) issued to all foreigners involved in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) engaged in criminal activities. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN