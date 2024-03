Photo Release



Women in Zumba: Hundreds of women doning colorful costumes showcases their best and most impressive dance moves during a Zumba Competition. Senator Cynthia Villar together with the Villar Foundation sponsored the Zumba Dance Competition 2024 held at Villar Coliseum, Talon 2, Las Piñas City. This amazing event in which 83 Zumba groups from the city's 20 barangays promotes health and fitness in line with the celebration of the Women's Month.

*******

Women in Zumba. Daan-daang kababaihan na may makukulay na kasuotan ang nagpamalaa ng kanilang pinakamagaling at nakamamanghang sayaw sa Zumba Competition. Kasama ang Villar Foundation, itinaguyod ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang Zumba Dance Competition 2024 na ginanap sa Villar Coliseum sa Talon 2, Las Pinas City. Ang 'amazing event' na nilahukan ng 83 Zumba groups mula sa 20 barangay ng siyudad ay naghihikayat ng mabuting kalusugan at pangangatawan bilang pagdiriwang sa Women's Month.