Photo Release

March 16, 2024 Deepening defense and security cooperation for the Philippines and the Czech Republic: As part of the Official Delegation of the Presidential Working Visit to Prague, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri accompanied President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in his meeting with the President of the Czech Republic, His Excellency Petr Pavel at the Prague Castle on 14 March 2024. President Pavel has a vast military experience spanning from 1983 to 2018 which solidified his expertise and leadership within the international defense community. This became the focal point of discussion during the exchanges between Senate President Zubiri and President Pavel – furthering security and defense cooperation between the Philippines and the Czech Republic. Defense and security are healthy areas of cooperation between the two countries especially in the light of the growing concern and seemingly escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. Senate President Zubiri hopes that the Czech Republic can assist in this regard. (Office of the Senate President/Dept. of Foreign Affairs)