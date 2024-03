Photo Release

March 16, 2024 Gatchalian pushes anew for institutionalization of Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education: Amid the month-long observance of Ramadan, Senator Win Gatchalian pushed anew for the institutionalization of the Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education (ALIVE) in all public and private basic education schools outside the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN