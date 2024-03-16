Photo Release



Bolstering Philippines-Czech Republic bilateral ties: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri joined the Official Delegation of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in an Official Working Visit to Prague, Czech Republic from 14-15 March 2024. Senate President Zubiri accompanied President Marcos Jr. in his meeting with the Czech Senate President, the Honorable Miloš Vystrčil.

During the meeting, Senate President Zubiri and Senate President Vystrčil exchanged information on parliamentary structures and processes, and electoral systems of their respective countries as well as their political experiences.

Senate President Zubiri expressed hope to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the Philippines and the Czech Republic. He extended an invitation to Senate President Vystrčil to visit the Philippines to further engage the parliamentarians from both countries as inter-parliamentary exchanges complement efforts to enhance Philippines-Czech Republic bilateral relations.

The Official Delegation also met with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, the Honorable Markéta Pekarová Adamová. Senate President Zubiri shared that both the Philippine Senate and the House of Representatives are fully supportive of President Marcos’ economic and development agenda. (Office of the Senate President/Dept. of Foreign Affairs)