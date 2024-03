Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Gatchalian seeks upgraded standards in medical education: Following the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) approval of the application of Samar State University (SSU) to operate a Doctor of Medicine program, Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated the need for upgraded standards on basic medical education, medical internship, and post-graduate medical education and training. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN