Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Establishing FOBs: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, chairperson of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, presides over the first public hearing Monday, March 18, 2024 on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 654 or the Philippine Navy Archipelagic Defense Act. Tolentino said the measure will enhance the country’s maritime capabilities with the establishment of forward operating bases (FOBs). FOBs, the senator stressed, would enable the Philippine Navy to effectively patrol and protect vast maritime domain. “These bases will serve as a strategic outpost, allowing our Navy to respond swiftly to any threats or challenges that may arise in our waters, including calamities, by investing in our naval infrastructure and expanding our presence in key maritime areas. We will be able to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to defending our sovereignty and promoting regional stability,” Tolentino said. Under SBN 654, FOBs refer to small-scale naval and military facilities or outposts where the PN can carry out its basic functions and duties. The bill enumerates 12 possible sites where FOBs could be established. However, PN representative Capt. Emilio Orio, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff for Plans, said the number could be higher with the introduction of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense concept. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)