Photo Release

March 18, 2024 A product of independent thinking: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III expresses openness to Senate Bill No. 654 (SBN 654), the proposed Philippine Navy (PN) Archipelagic Defense Act, which seeks to establish forward operating bases for the PN in strategic locations across the country. Pimentel said he's willing to discuss the measure as long as it's in the best interest of the Philippines and not influenced by any other state or power. "Let this be the product of our independent thinking, planning and analysis. If that's the result, then let's discuss it extensively," Pimentel said during the hearing of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones chaired by Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino Monday, March 18, 2024. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)