Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Jinggoy urges barangay officials to shun partisan politics: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, appearing as guest of honor in the recently concluded Liga ng mga Barangay, urges barangay officials to remain faithful to their sworn duties and shun partisan politics. Estrada made the call in the wake of reports that some local executives, in alleged collusion with barangay officials, are involved in fraudulent schemes in the distribution of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers o TUPAD at Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations o AICS programs. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)