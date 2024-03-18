Photo Release

March 18, 2024 PCSO questioned on prize tax fund: Sen. Raffy Tulfo asks officials of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to explain how they remitted taxes to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) from lotto winnings when records show that hundreds of lotto winners did not have taxpayer’s identification number (TIN). “Based on PCSO records, there are thousands of winning bettors but only hundreds of them have TIN numbers. From now on I suggest that you don’t submit 000 TIN number to the BIR for the tax you would remit from the winnings because it will sow confusion and people will begin to think that you (people at PCSO) claimed the prizes yourselves,” Tulfo said during a public inquiry conducted by the Committee on Games and Amusement Monday, March 18, 2024 on the Prize Fund Tax remitted by the PCSO. As per PCSO record, Tulfo said a person with 000 TIN had claimed multiple winnings. He said that person might be an agent or a fixer since he could not be identified. PCSO officials explained some winning bettors do not have TIN numbers since they have no fixed income. On the other hand, BIR said 000 TINs were submitted to their office and were counted as collections. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)