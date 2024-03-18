Photo Release

March 18, 2024 INC's significant history: Sen. Robinhood Padilla presides over the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes' hearing to discuss Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1087 or the Founding Anniversary of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) filed by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, and SBN 1546 or the Commemoration of the Founding Anniversary of Iglesia Ni Cristo filed by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. “The intention of the proposed bills is to give way to the millions of INC members to have a proper celebration and look back on the important day in their history,” Padilla said in Filipino. During Monday’s hearing March 18, 2024, Padilla said the committee tackled INC’s important contributions to the nation. According to Padilla, INC at present has an international membership, including 151 racial and ethnic backgrounds, and almost 7,000 congregations and missions grouped in more than 178 ecclesiastical districts in different countries and jurisdictions around the world. The INC will mark its 110th anniversary this year since it was officially registered in the Philippines by Felix Y. Manalo, the first INC executive minister, on July 27, 1914. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)