Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Instilling nationalism: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses his full support for two measures declaring July 27 of every year as special holiday to commemorate the founding anniversary of Iglesia ni Cristo. During Monday’s public hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes March 18, 2024, Dela Rosa took note the great contribution of the country’s third largest religious group in the country in cultivating Filipino language. He said INC uses Filipino language in its official communication and even during church services here in the country or even abroad. “I would like to thank Iglesia ni Cristo for its great contribution... anywhere you go all over the Philippines. And I think even abroad, you're using the Filipino language in all your engagements, in all your communication. It’s good that you're promoting nationalism and unity through culture by using our own Filipino language,” Dela Rosa added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)