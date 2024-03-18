Photo Release

March 18, 2024 One million new jobs for Filipinos: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, during Monday's plenary session, March 18, 2023, expresses his full support for the approval on final reading of Senate Bill No. 2572 or the proposed Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Act, saying the much-touted ecozone could potentially generate one million additional jobs for Filipinos. Estrada said he voted in the affirmative to cement his commitment to the people during the campaign period to “create more jobs and I believe that this bill will generate more jobs for our kababayans.” The measure was approved with a vote of 22-0. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)