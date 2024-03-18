Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Senate gives nod to Bulacan Ecozone bill: Sen. Grace Poe hails the Senate's approval of Senate Bill No. 2572 calling for the creation of the Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport (BuZ) on third and final reading Monday, March 18, 2024. Poe, Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson and sponsor of the measure, said SBN 2572 was crafted to balance economic growth and environmental protection, and ensure greater representation for local government units covered by the proposed ecozone. “It will spur investments, create more jobs and will be a model, not just here in the Philippines, but all over Asia...With this measure, the Bulakenyos and the rest of the country can expect a world-class economic zone that we can be proud of," Poe said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)