Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Groundbreaking BuZ bill: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva says the creation of the Bulacan EcoZone or BuZ is groundbreaking as it could generate up to 1.2 million jobs and bring in about P37.84 billion to P130.9 billion of investments in the area. Villanueva, who hails from Bulacan, thanked Sen. Grace Poe for steering the passage of the bill on third and final reading Monday, March 18, 2024. He also thanked Poe for accepting his proposals to increase the local government unit representation in the Board of Directors of the Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority or BEZA, promote the protection of environment and improved management of natural resources in the BuZ and ensure the transfer of technology and skills to Filipino workers through the implementation of an understudy and skills development program. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)