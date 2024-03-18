Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Helping indigent workers: Sen. Raffy Tulfo sees the importance and urgency to help the country’s indigent job seekers and workers as he expresses his full support to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 47 or the Kabalikat sa Hanapbuhay Act, and SBN 821 or the Construction Insurance Workers Act during Tuesday’s hearing, March 19, 2024 of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development. “This is a big help, especially based on my experience in my program (Raffy Tulfo in Action) where many of our compatriots, the poor, one of the problems they have is the lack of money to get the requirements during their pre-employment period. So this 20 percent discount that can be given to them is a great help and this will encourage them to pursue looking for a job,” Tulfo said in Filipino. “The Construction Workers Act…this will eliminate fly-by-night construction companies when we require all construction companies to have insurance so that if something happens to the construction workers they will be paid,” he added. SBN 47 proposes a 20 percent discount on fees for pre-employment documents and clearances for indigent job seekers, domestically and internationally. While SBN 821 requires that in every construction site project, a worker must receive group personal accident insurance from their employer, starting from the worker's commencement date until the completion of the construction project or the termination of the worker's employment contract, whichever occurs first. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)