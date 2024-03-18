Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Estrada tackles Kabalikat sa Hanapbuhay bill: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development, presides over a public hearing on several measures seeking to provide assistance to indigent job seekers in the country. In his opening statement, Estrada said the proposed "Kabalikat sa Hanapbuhay Act" aims to grant indigent jobseekers a 20 percent discount and waived fees for pre-employment requirements issued by various government agencies. “In the long run, this measure will help alleviate unemployment and underemployment rates in the country, ultimately empowering our indigent kababayans to become productive contributors to our economy,” Estrada said on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The panel also tackled the proposed Construction Workers Insurance Act, mandating employers to provide accident and life insurance for construction workers and make them liable for workplace accidents. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)