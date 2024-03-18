Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Strengthening women laws: Sen. Risa Hontiveros says the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality will discuss three main bills during Tuesday’s public hearing March 19, 2024. First is Senate Bill No. 2293 or the Expanded Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act filed by Sen. Mark Villar. She said the bill seeks to introduce additional protective measures against electronic violence against women and children. Second in the agenda is Sen. Cynthia Villar’s Senate Bill No. 2232 or the Safe Spaces Act which seeks to provide specific penalties for sexual harassment in the workplace and in education and training institutions; and third is Senate Bill 2529 filed by Hontiveros herself. The measure seeks to reorganize the Council of the Welfare for Children into the Philippine Commission on Children in recognition of the need for a stronger institution that ensures the need of one of the most vulnerable sectors are met and their well-being are protected. “These bills are part of our enrichment of the laws that currently guide us, and the strengthening of an institution that continues to care for our children,” Hontiveros said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)