Photo Release



Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. congratulated the 129-Strong men and women of the AFP on the confirmation of their ad interim appointments: According to him, their individual life stories “are as stimulating, as they are inspiring.”

As he lauded them, he reminded them of the greater responsibilities that come with this career advancement. “Inyong tandaan na may kaakibat na mas malaking mga obligasyon ang pag-akyat niyong ito sa hagdan ng tadhana,” he said.