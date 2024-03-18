Photo Release

March 18, 2024 129 AFP officers get CA nod: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, vice chairperson of the Commission on Appointments' Committee on National Defense, says the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of 129 officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is a testament to their dedication, competence and commitment to serving the country. “Since the time of President (Rodrigo) Duterte, I have fully supported our soldiers. To our newly appointed officers, congratulations and thank you for your service to the country,” Go said in mixed Filipino and English Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)