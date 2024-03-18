Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Dela Rosa cites dismissed cop in contempt: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 resumes investigation on the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon (Senate Resolution No. 913) and the alleged abuse, killing and human rights violations committed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) (Senate Resolution No 767). Dela Rosa cited in contempt dismissed police Major Allan de Castro and ordered him held in the Senate premises for lying before the committee. The senator made the order after de Castro denied that he has a relationship with Camilon, a beauty queen who has been missing for five months now. Reports said Camilon was last seen with de Castro, the prime suspect behind the disappearance of the beauty queen. Earlier, during the hearing, Dela Rosa said that while he will not condone abuses committed by policemen, he could not at the same time allow policemen being badmouthed during the hearing. The senator made the statement after Sen. Raffy Tulfo walked out of the room when policemen involved in the arrest of Rodelio Vicente in Pandi, Bulacan and their officers supposedly offered differing accounts. “The worst thing that they would tell me is that I’m pampering you. I cannot accept that,” Dela Rosa said, stressing that his committee had cited in contempt the most number of police officials in the Senate. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)