March 18, 2024 Stimulating, inspiring 129 stories: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. lauds 129 officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for their selfless service and dedication to the country. During the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of generals/flag and senior officers of the AFP by the powerful Commission on Appointments Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Revilla said he developed a deeper admiration for their patriotism and dedication upon reading their records. “You are 129 strong... Your individual life stories are as stimulating, as they are inspiring,” Revilla said. “The awards and decorations, the praises and accolades should be turned into a more earnest desire to live a life of service to protect the people and serve the state,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)