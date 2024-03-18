Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Chiz sponsors six bills on higher education: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, chairperson of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, sponsors six measures for plenary consideration Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Escudero asked that his sponsorship speech be inserted into the record of the Senate for the following bills: Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2568 or an Act Institutionalizing the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP); SBN 2569, an Act Establishing a Tripartite Council to Address Unemployment, Underemployment and Job-Skills Mismatch; House Bill No. (HBN) 7089, an Act Establishing a College of Medicine in the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines-Cagayan De Oro City Campus; SBN 2596, an Act Establishing a Legal Scholarship and Return Service Program for Deserving Students; SBN 2597, an Act Strengthening the Legal Education Board, Amending for the Purpose Republic Act No. 7662, Otherwise Known as the Legal Education Reform Act Of 1993; and SBN 2598, an Act Strengthening the Mental Health Services of State Universities And Colleges. On SBN 2569, Escudero said the bill seeks to establish a tripartite council that will formulate policies and programs to address the problems of unemployment, underemployment and job skills mismatch in the country to be composed of representatives from the government, academe and the industry. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)