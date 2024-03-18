Photo Release

March 18, 2024 Padilla offers help to suspect in Camilon disappearance case: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs inquiry into the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon, tells Jeffrey Magpantay, one of the suspects in the case, that the members of the committee are willing to listen to him if he wants to talk to them about what he knows regarding the case. Padilla added that Magpantay can even request an executive session with senators because they want to know what happened. “Ang ayaw namin ay kung sino 'yung taong maliit ay 'yun ang napapahamak. Lagi pong ganyan sa atin. Palagi po tayong mayroong fall guy, kawawa naman,” Padilla told Magpantay Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)