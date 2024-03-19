Photo Release

March 19, 2024 RFID system for motorycle: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III raises the issue of using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system instead of putting two license plates in motorcycle in line with the crime prevention measure, Senate Bill No. 2555 or An Act amending Republic Act No. 11235, otherwise known as the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act. During Tuesday’s plenary session, March 19, 2024, Pimentel wondered whether the purpose of RA 11235 to prevent crimes would still be served if replaced by the RFID system. The present law requires motorcycles to have two license plates to be installed in front and at the back. ”Hopefully the RFID will contain information about the motorcycle, as well as about the owners because this is a crime prevention measure so we need information,” Pimentel said. In response, Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino said the RFID contains the information of the motorcycle such as the chassis number, and license plate and the owner’s information in line with the Data Privacy Act. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)