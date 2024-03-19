Photo Release

March 19, 2024 Pet-friendly building: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri lauds Sen. Grace Poe for proposing a bill that seeks to protect and promote the welfare of animals. Zubiri, an animal lover, said he wholeheartedly supports Poe’s bill. “I would like to thank Sen. Grace Poe for this special occasion. This is probably a restored day for the Senate. This is the first time I have seen animals in the Senate,” Zubiri said during plenary session Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The Senate President proposes to make the new Senate building in Taguig a pet- friendly building. “We are going to transfer our home to Bonifacio Global City (BCG) very soon and I think we should make it a pet-friendly building where we can take our pets. When I saw my dog, my blood pressure just went down,” Zubiri added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)