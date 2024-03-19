Photo Release

March 19, 2024 New Senate building gets green building rating: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva says the new Senate building in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig had obtained a four-star rating certification in its first evaluation of BERDE Green building rating by the Philippine Green Building Council, a national non-stock, non-profit organization that promotes the sharing of knowledge on green practices to the property industry. According to Villanueva, the Senate has been able to ensure that its new building is on track in its aim of creating something that is meaningful of value and a structure that houses the people’s aspirations and points away from the challenges of a changed environment. “During its inception stage, we sought to build a green building that addressed the need for infrastructure that has minimal impact on our already burgeoning environment,” Villanueva said Tuesday, March 19, 2024. He said the Senate is targeting for a five star rating in the next evaluation. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)