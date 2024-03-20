Photo Release

March 20, 2024 Prioritize the poor, underprivileged: Sen. Win Gatchalian seeks to correct the Department of Education's (DepEd) implementation of the Senior High School Voucher Program (SHSVP) after finding that most of its beneficiaries were of privileged families. As the Committee on Basic Education resumed on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 its inquiry on the implementation of the Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act, Gatchalian lamented the lack of DepEd guidelines qualifying SHSVP beneficiaries. As a result, 64 percent of SHSVP beneficiaries for school year 2019-2020 came from non-poor households, receiving aid amounting to some P7.3 billion. The same was the case during SY 2021-2022, with 70 percent of the SHSVP funds or P7.2 billion going to non-poor beneficiaries. "We have to make sure that every centavo allocated and appropriated to government goes to our poor learners," Gatchalian said. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)