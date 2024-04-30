Photo Release

April 30, 2024 Find solution for students vs climate change: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino wants to hear short- and long-term solutions in order to respond to the current extreme heat condition being experienced by the students due to climate change. During Tuesday’s hearing, April 30, 2024, of the Committee on Basic Education, Tolentino said the parents have the responsibility to take care of their children, particularly grade three and four pupils, but it is the schools’ duty to think of a solution that would give the leaners a better academic condition despite the threat of climate change. “I think from this hearing we will find the right solution sans legislative measures that would probably highlight the primordial role of parents in deciding what's good for their children,” Tolentino said. “It's not for the principals, no offense, on whether grade three or four students should be attending a class. So, it's for the parents to decide. But it's for the school or academic institution to decide how they will correspondingly adjust their measures that would not put the children, the learners in a more disadvantageous condition,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)