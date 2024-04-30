Photo Release

April 30, 2024 Senate tackles New Government Procurement Act: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri presides over the plenary session Tuesday, April 30, 2024 as the Senate begins to discuss Senate Bill No. 2593 or the New Government Procurement Act. The measure has been identified by the Senate President as one of the 20 priority bills the Senate hopes to finish before it adjourns sine die in May. The bill seeks to improve and modernize the two- decade old government procurement system in the country. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)