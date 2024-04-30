Photo Release

April 30, 2024 Refining Procurement Law: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III continues his interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2593, An Act Revising Republic Act No. 9184 otherwise known as the New Government Procurement Act. During Tuesday’s plenary session, April 30, 2024, Pimentel asked Sen. Sonny Angara, sponsor of the measure, the reasons why RA 9184 needs to be revised after its 20 years of implementation. "So that the people may know, how will this bill fight corruption? What is in this bill that will resolve corruption, improve government processes, competition and government limited capacity,” Pimentel asked in Filipino. In response, Angara said the bill incorporated new provisions and safeguards while trying to improve RA 9184. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)