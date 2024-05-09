Photo Release

May 9, 2024 Global advertising: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, listens to the insights of stakeholders on how foreign ownership will impact the advertising industry in the Philippines. The Subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes conducted a hearing Thursday, May 9, 2024 on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, focusing on Article XVI, Sec. 11, specifically on the provision on foreign equity in the advertising sector. Angara duly noted the observation of lawyer Rudolph Jularbal, legal counsel for the Kapisanan Ng Mga Broadkaster Ng Pilipinas (KBP) who said that Filipino talents are already working for foreign companies online and vice-versa. “It seems that advertising is already global. The reality is that foreign talent is being hired by local agencies and local talent is also being hired by foreign agencies. So, there is already a blur in foreign ownership,” Angara pointed out. However, he said national interest should be protected at the legislative level. Angara said the Senate will work on the committee report during the break, scheduled from May 25 to July 21, 2024, and begin plenary debates on the bill upon resumption of the session. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)