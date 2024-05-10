Photo Release



Crucial role of mothers: In time for Mother's Day this Sunday, Sen. Pia S. Cayetano met with healthcare workers and women's group leaders in Ibaan, Batangas on May 9.

Cayetano, a single mom, recognized and celebrated their crucial role as mothers, as nurturers in their homes, and as community champions. She highlighted their dedication in shaping the next generation and creating a more fair and sustainable society.

As an advocate for children and an adoptive mother herself, she also encouraged everyone to promote foster care and adoption to help children without parents find their forever families.