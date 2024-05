Photo Release

May 12, 2024 Gatchalian: Ensure enough number of assessors for senior high school learners’ certification: Ahead of the rollout of the free assessment and certification for senior high school graduates in the technical-vocational livelihood (TVL) track, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to ensure that there will be enough assessors for the program. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN