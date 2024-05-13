Photo Release

May 13, 2024 New law for overseas voting: Sen. Imee R. Marcos asks the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) if a new law is necessary to further improve the voters’ turnout particularly among the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Presiding over the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation’s hearing Monday, May 13, 2024, Marcos discussed Senate Bill No. 172 or the New Overseas Voting Act authored by Sen. Francis "Tol” Tolentino. “Do we need a new law or the COMELEC will just pass its own rules and regulations to address the problem of overseas voting?" Marcos asked. In response, COMELEC Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said it is better to have a new law to institutionalize the conduct of overseas voting through internet and the allocation of budget. According to the Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV), the following factors contributed to low voters' turnout: (a) accessibility by in-person voters to embassy, consulate, or polling centers; (b) in the case of postal voting, inaccuracy in the postal address of overseas voters resulting in ballots being returned to posts; (c) strict work conditions imposed on overseas Filipinos, limiting their time and movement to either mail their ballots or go to polling centers; and (d) failure of overseas voters to send the absentee ballot to ensure timely receipt by the election officials within the one-month voting period. The committee also discussed various bills relating to national and local elections. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)