Photo Release



Singaporean civil servants' visit: Sen. Sonny Angara today, May 13, 2024, received at the Senate a delegation of Singaporean civil servants who are visiting the Philippines for a three-day study tour.

Angara spoke about the Philippine-Singapore relations and the importance of evolving a country’s political systems and structures to fit the citizens' needs. He also answered questions from the delegation on various issues faced by the Philippines.

After the briefing with the senator, the Singapore delegation observed the Senate session and visited the Senate museum. (Reference: Office of Sen. Sonny Angara)