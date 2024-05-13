Photo Release

May 13, 2024 Probe on PDEA leaks to result law: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Monday, May 13, 2024, resumes its motu proprio investigation, hoping to come out with a piece of legislation that criminalizes unauthorized release of classified documents or information. During the third public hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Dela Rosa said all the information from resource persons during the past hearings and all the pieces of evidence that were unearthed could hopefully solve the issue on the leakage in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. “Much has been said and much have we heard. However, the challenge does not end in hearing testimonies. It is only the initial process of ferreting out the truth. We must weed out half-truths and whole lies, separate what is fact and fiction. In the final analysis, we are entitled to what and who to believe. The choice of not to be fooled is up to us and up to us alone,” the senator said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)