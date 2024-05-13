Photo Release

May 13, 2024 Tell the truth: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, during Monday’s hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, May 13, 2024, on the alleged leaked Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)’s supposedly classified documents, appeals to resource persons to tell only the truth in the investigation. Go made the appeal after the credibility of resource person Jonathan Morales was put into question. “I would like to clarify that our objective here is to shed light on the matter and to uncover the whole truth in these allegations, nothing but the truth no more, no less,” Go said. “We have only one fight here: fight against illegal drugs,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)