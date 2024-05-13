Photo Release

May 13, 2024 Lack of evidence: Sen. Chiz Escudero quizzes Felizardo Serapio Jr., head of the Law Enforcement and Security Integration Office, if Malacañang had indeed called former Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Jonathan Morales to prevent him from attending a Senate hearing on the alleged PDEA leak of documents involving known personalities in illegal drug use. Earlier, Morales claimed several individuals attempted to block his participation in the hearing. Escudero was told Monday, May 13, 2024, that Serapio had a dialogue with Morales 11 years ago but the issue was about the latter’s gripe against the PDEA’s leadership and that Morales failed to present evidence to back his claims. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)