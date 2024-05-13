Photo Release

May 13, 2024 Handling of classified documents: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino sees the urgency to legislate a new law that would address the proper handling, storage, distribution, transmittal, destruction of classified documents and to provide procedures in classifying, safeguarding, and declassifying information. During Monday’s hearing, May 13, 2024, of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Tolentino said he filed Senate Bill No. 2667 or the National Security Information Clearance Act. “We really need to have a law that would address the handling, storage, distribution, transmittal, destruction of, and accounting of classified documents, taking into consideration the rulemaking power of the Supreme Court, as well as the power of the chief executive, the President,” Tolentino said. “What I have done is for purposes of deterrence, detection, and mitigation of unauthorized disclosures,” he pointed out. Tolentino said the bill prescribes a uniform system governing the security of classified matter in government offices, providing the procedure in classifying, safeguarding, and declassifying information, and imposing penalties in case of leakage, breach and or violation of any provision of this act. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)