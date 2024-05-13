Photo Release

May 13, 2024 Absence of enabling law: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III expresses hesitation in implementing the internet voting for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with the absence of enabling law as he warns the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to refrain from enforcing it. During Monday’s hearing, May 13, 2024, of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, Pimentel said he preferred that the COMELEC perform the old practice of overseas voting such as allowing Filipinos abroad to go to the Philippine embassy of the host country to vote. “We are assuming too many things. Maybe just continue with your encouragement for our overseas Filipinos to register. It’s their patriotic duty and they have 30 days where they can take a leave to exercise their right to vote, rather than we do a lot of things and then we do something that has questionable legal basis,” Pimentel said. The minority leader made the warning after hearing that the COMELEC is conducting a public bidding for the overseas voting through internet project in an absence of enabling law. However, COMELEC Chairperson George Erwin Garcia clarified that the agency is not yet awarding the project or announcing any winning bidder and they are just preparing in the event that Congress would allow internet voting for Filipinos abroad. (File photo/Senate PRIB)