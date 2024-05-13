Photo Release

May 13, 2024 Where is the evidence?: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada raises the question during the resumption of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing on the so-called “PDEA Leaks” or the alleged leaked Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) confidential documents linking some personalities to illegal drugs Monday, May 13, 2024. Estrada specifically cited the allegations made by former PDEA Investigation Agent Jonathan Morales on the leaked documents, noting that Morales had failed to present additional evidence to support his claims. “One of the lessons I learned in law school is the legal maxim - that he who alleges has the burden to prove this. Apart from Morales' statement, what other evidence did he presented? Nothing,” Estrada said mixed English and Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)