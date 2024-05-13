Photo Release

May 13, 2024 Keep politics out: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri cautions colleagues to keep politics out and to preserve the integrity of the Philippine Senate. Zubiri made the call Monday, May 13, 2024, after a former agent of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA) failed to present concrete evidence linking several personalities to illegal drug use during an inquiry conducted by the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on the alleged leak of PDEA documents. “We will not allow the Senate hearings to be used for politics. I caution our colleagues to be very careful not to use hearings in aid of political persecution,” Zubiri said. The Senate President said Senate hearings are important in the development of effective laws for the country and, as such, should be fair and based on evidence. “What we are protecting here is the institution – the Senate. Very soon we will also discuss the gentleman’s agreement with China. I will also air the same caution to the committee members there. Let us be careful lest there would be reputational damage. Let us not use this for politics. Let us continue our job to remain truthful to our mandate to the Philippine Senate and to the Filipino people,” Zubiri added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)