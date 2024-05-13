Photo Release

May 13, 2024 Refining bills for electric coops: Sen. Grace Poe introduces amendments to refine Senate Bill Nos. 9154, 6295, and 9805, granting franchises to Romblon Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ROMELCO), The Leyte II Electric Cooperative Inc. (LEYECO II), and Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC). During Monday’s plenary session, May 13, 2024, Poe moved to delete the entire section 11 of SBN 9154 on “Acceptance and Compliance.” The senator explained that during the 18th Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate agreed to delete the said provision. “The nature of this measure is an application, thus, the franchise is deemed accepted once approved and enacted into law. It is also not conditional on the part of the franchisee to accept the franchise. Once granted, the franchisee is obliged to comply with the provisions,” she pointed out. Poe, who sponsored the bill, made the explanation after Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III questioned the deletion of section 11, saying it should be a standard provision in any franchise law. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)